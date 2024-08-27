LIVE news: Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren meets Amit Shah, to join BJP on Aug 30
BS Web Team New Delhi
Senior JMM leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is set to join the BJP on Friday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a late night post on X. Champai met union home minister Amit Shah late Monday night in New Delhi along with Sarma, who is also the saffron party's co-incharge of Jharkhand assembly elections. Last week, the veteran leader, who had resigned as chief minister to make way for Hemant Soren upon his release from jail, accused the party leadership of insulting him.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that the central government will send a team to the state to assess the damage caused by the floods. At least 26 people died as the floods devastated the state. A total of 17 lakh people were estimated to have been affected, and of them, 1.37 lakh were rendered homeless, officials said. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured me that he will be sending a central team shortly to assess the damage caused by the floods. The central team will physically visit the flood-hit areas," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of a Janmashtami programme on Monday.
Over 70 people were dead in several cases of terror attacks reported in the Balochistan province of Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported citing military and police officials. The country's military said 14 soldiers and police were killed. 21 terrorists were also killed in fighting in a major attack that targeted vehicles on a major highway in Bela, a town in Lasbela district. In a separate attack in Musakhel district, local officials said at least 23 civilians were killed after attackers reportedly stopped their convoy, checked their IDs and determined they were from Punjab.
9:41 AM
J-K Assembly elections: Congress names nine candidates in first list after NC alliance
The Congress party has announced its first list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Released late on Monday, the list includes leaders such as Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the party’s general secretary, who will contest from the Dooru constituency. Read here for more details.
9:29 AM
Death toll in multiple terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan crosses 70
9:27 AM
Centre to send team to Tripura to assess damage caused by flood, says CM Saha
9:12 AM
Oppn hits out at Maharashtra govt after Shivaji Maharaj statue collapses in Sindhudurg
A statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Maharashtra's coastal Sindhudurg district just eight months ago, collapsed on Monday, an official said. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed to rebuild the structure, which he said, was designed and constructed by the Indian Navy.
8:48 AM
Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren meets Amit Shah in Delhi, to join BJP on Aug 30
Aug 27 2024