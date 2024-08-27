Business Standard
Home / India News / Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

Japanese firms interact with K'taka colleges to enable young Indians hiring

University Connect is a global campaign to connect with universities outside of Japan in order to encourage students to pursue employment opportunities in Japanese businesses

The Japanese companies that participated were a mix of large corporates, SMEs and start-ups too. | Representative photo

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

The Japan External Trade Organisation organised University Connect, an interactive event here to bring together Japanese businesses that are keen on hiring Indian talent and the best colleges of Karnataka.
University Connect is a global campaign to connect with universities outside of Japan in order to encourage students to pursue employment opportunities in Japanese businesses.
"This was the first one held in Bengaluru. Ten Japanese companies and seven Indian institutions attended. There was a more than anticipated exchange of view points and excitement. The Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) is determined to keep growing its network of universities in Karnataka actively and will do everything in its power to assist Japanese businesses in hiring skilled Indians," said Toshihiro Mizutani, Director General of JETRO Bengaluru.
During the event, held on August 26, seven of Karnataka's best universities presented an overview of their institutions, programmes, placement procedures, and statistics to 10 Japanese businesses that are interested in employing Indian students for internships and full-time jobs.
The Japanese companies that participated were a mix of large corporates, SMEs and start-ups too.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Japan India Employment in India Jobs in India

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:59 PM IST

