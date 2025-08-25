Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

8 dead, 43 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley in UP's Bulandshahr

The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn

Press Trust of India Bulandshahr (UP)
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

Eight people were killed and 43 others injured when a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place around 2.10 am on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border near the Arnia bypass, when the canter truck hit the tractor-trolley from behind, causing it to overturn, Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

"The tractor-trolley was carrying 61 people who were travelling from the Rafatpur village in the Kasganj district to Jaharpeer in Rajasthan for a pilgrimage," Singh said.

He said the victims were rushed to hospitals, including a private facility.

 

"Eight people died while 43 of them are undergoing treatment. Three of the injured are on ventilator support," Singh added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

