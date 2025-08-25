Monday, August 25, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 1 dead, 7 hurt as roof of house collapses during rain in UP's Etah: Police

Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said the roof of Sher Singh's house, an old building, collapsed at around 1:30 am in Nagla Jait village in Aliganj under the Kotwali police station area

Representative Image: According to police, the deceased's son, Anirudh, was seriously injured. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Etah (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A man was killed, while seven members of his family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed during rain in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer Nitesh Garg said the roof of Sher Singh's house, an old building, collapsed at around 1:30 am in Nagla Jait village in Aliganj under the Kotwali police station area. Singh's 25-year-old son, Anuj, was injured in the incident. He was declared dead by doctors subsequently.

According to police, the deceased's son, Anirudh, was seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Farrukhabad.

 

The other injured persons include Anuj's elder brother Vipnesh (27), his wife Pappi (26), Anuj's wife Sheelu (23), Vipnesh's daughter Palak (6) and Anuj's son Ankur . They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Aliganj.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Aliganj Jagmohan Gupta said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

Topics : heavy rains Uttar Pradesh UP Police

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

