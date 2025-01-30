About 3 mn foreign tourists to visit Mahakumbh Mela, says tourism minister

The government of India has revised its estimates for the number of international tourists visiting Mahakumbh 2025, a Hindu festival at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to 3 million visitors, said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, minister of tourism and culture, at the OTM (Outbound Travel Market) forum, a travel trade show.
“We used to expect about 1.5 million people (foreign tourists) to visit Mahakumbh,” said Shekhawat. “Keeping in mind the kind of response and inflow we have seen, we have revised our estimation, which is double our initial estimate.”
This comes as India grapples with the challenge of recovering its foreign tourist arrival numbers since 2019.
He stated that a total of 170 million people visited Mahakumbh on Wednesday, the 17th day of the 45-day festival, which runs from January 13 to February 25. This year, the festival is also considered unique due to an astronomical calculation of a constellation alignment witnessed once every 144 years.
Also Read
In total, the government expects 450 million people to attend Mahakumbh. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh officials noted that Mahakumbh will surpass other major global events in terms of attendance, as per a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The Kumbh Mela in 2019 was attended by 250 million people.
He added that about Rs 2,30,000 crore in revenue is generated for India through international tourists, and the country has almost reached this revenue level compared with its pre-Covid era.
With the rise in India’s middle-income group and disposable income, Shekhawat said they estimate the country’s tourism industry to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent over the next couple of decades.
“We can see the province of India as a destination as well as a market for tourism,” Shekhawat told the media on the sidelines of the forum.
He added that the government is currently working on decongesting certain locations and promoting alternative destinations.