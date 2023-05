Acid attack survivor tops in school with 95% in CBSE Class 10 exams

Setting an example for many girls in the country, Kafi, an acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon, topped her school by scoring 95.02 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 exams.

The 15-year-old Kafi's father works as a peon in the secretariat. When Kafi was 3 years old, her neighbours attacked her with acid due to jealousy, after which her entire face got burnt and she was hospitalized for 6 years where she lost her eyes. Since then, she has been studying through Braille script and she is very fast in reading, the result of which is shown in her 95.02 per cent marks in Class 10.

While talking to ANI, Kafi said that she wants to become an IAS officer and wants to make her parents proud. She loves the subject of Geography.

Thanking her parents for their support, Kafi said her successs was due to the mental support of her parents and the guidance by her teachers. She said YouTube and the internet helped her a lot in preparing for the exams.

On the achievement of his daughter, Kafi's father said, "We are proud of Kafi and support her in whatever she wants to do next and will work day and night to fulfil her dreams."

Kafi's father also said that when the acid attack happened, his morale was low. With the advice of a good person, he decided to teach Kafi and today Kafi has proved that decision to be right.

Showing her happiness, Kafi's mother said "Kafi is good at studies and I am proud of this fact. It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us.