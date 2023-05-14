close

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed new CBI director for 2 years

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
68 personnel at CBI Mumbai office test positive for COVID-19

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has been appointed as the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, a government order said on Sunday.

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, officials said.

He has been appointed to the CBI director's post for a period of two years from the date of taking charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25, they said.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

