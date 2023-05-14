close

PM visits 'Jana Shakti' at NGMA to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited a thematic exhibition hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art here to mark the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited a thematic exhibition hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art here to mark the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

The exhibition 'Jana Shakti: A Collective Power' features works by many prominent artists.

Prime Minister Modi was taken on a walkthrough of the exhibition where artists got an opportunity to talk about their works and the themes of 'Mann Ki Baat' that inspired them, the culture ministry said.

He also viewed the immersive projection show of the 'Jana Shakti' exhibition at the dome of the Jaipur House, a senior official said.

"After viewing the artworks, the prime minister signed the 'Jana Shakti' Exhibition catalogue and penned down the message, 'Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho..'. The catalogue has been pre-signed by the 13 artists," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi also shared some pictures from his visit on Twitter.

"Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity," he tweeted.

"Here are some more glimpses from Jana Shakti exhibition at @ngma_delhi.," he said in another tweet.

Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists have utilised various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the prime minister's message on 12 themes.

The artists who have contributed to the exhibition include Manu Parekh, Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Pratul Dash, G R Iranna, Jagannath Panda and Jiten Thukral, the ministry had earlier said.

The exhibition celebrates the artistic diversity of India and is inspired by the themes highlighted in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme over the years.

The programme was started on October 3, 2014, and is broadcast on last Sunday of every month at 11 am on entire All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute programme was aired on April 30.

The themes for the artworks included water conservation, 'Nari Shakti', awareness on COVID-19, Swachh Bharat, environment and climate change, yoga, science and space, Amrit Kaal and India at 100, and Northeast India.

The exhibition opened on April 30 and well-known artist Anjolie Ela Menon had inaugurate it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 14 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

