Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani case: Sebi gets 3 months to complete probe in alleged MPS violation

The market regulator said that it had sent around 90 communications to overseas agencies seeking assistance

Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to complete its investigation into the two pending matters related to the Adani Group in three months.

The two investigations, which are at the interim stage are based on the allegations of violating minimum public shareholding (MPS) regulations involving overseas entities while the other pertains to the examination of trades before and after the release of the Hindenburg Report, according to the status report, which Sebi submitted to the SC in August last year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In the alleged violation of MPS Regulation, Sebi submitted that it had sought details from five foreign jurisdictions on the foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) holdings in the firm.  Sebi stated that establishing the economic interest of 12 FPIs remained a challenge as they are located in tax haven jurisdictions.

These FPIs were classified as public shareholders of the Adani group firms. Under the Sebi regulations, a listed firm is mandated to keep at least 25 per cent stake as public shareholding and the promoter holding is capped at 75 per cent. Hindenburg had alleged circumvention of this norm through FPIs.

The market regulator said that it had sent around 90 communications to overseas agencies seeking assistance. 

For the second pending investigation, Sebi stated that it had sent three communications to external agencies seeking assistance and that the information was awaited. 

Sebi is trying to ascertain if the short positions of certain entities in the Adani Group were unusual around the time when the US-based firm released its report.  

In August 2023, Sebi submitted a status report to the apex court stating that it had concluded investigations in 22 of the 24 matters related to the allegations against Adani Group.

Of the 22 investigations concluded, 13 are on alleged failure to disclose related party transactions, two on the allegations of manipulating stock prices, five on possible insider trading allegations, and one each connected to FPI regulations and takeover regulations.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

Adani group said to be in talks to exit FMCG joint venture with Wilmar

Govt bans imports of cheap screws to support domestic manufacturing

SC judgment gives Sebi final say on securities violations: Law firms

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL alleging caste discrimination in jails

Delhi HC directs Vivo executives to not leave country, furnish undertaking

ED opposes interim bail plea of Supertech chairman in money laundering case

Topics : SEBI Supreme Court Adani Group Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon