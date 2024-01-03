Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SC judgment gives Sebi final say on securities violations: Law firms

For proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), the pending Supreme Court investigation was a matter of concern from the auditing point of view

SEBI

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The latest Supreme Court judgment fortifies market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) role in deciding securities-related violations and similar concerns, said executives from law and proxy advisory firms.

“The judgment means any securities investigations and violations of securities law needs to be investigated by Sebi. That is the implication for corporate governance in general,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director (MD), InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Representatives from the legal fraternity subscribed to a similar view.

“Companies that follow good corporate governance, adhere to regulations, and have efficient compliance systems will have nothing to fear from either the executive or the judiciary. They can go about doing their business in a dynamic growth market like India,” said Jidesh Kumar, managing partner, King Stubb & Kasiva Advocates & Attorneys.

JN Gupta, founder and MD at Stakeholders Empowerment Services, said, “The judgment is not a comment on Adani Group or Indian companies’ level of corporate governance. The order, however, emphasises Sebi as the last word in the interpretation of its own regulations.”

He added, “It was not the Hindenburg report but the cacophony after which hurt investor interest. Today's order puts an end to frivolous attempts to involve the courts in such matters.”

For proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), the pending Supreme Court investigation was a matter of concern from the auditing point of view.

For instance, in a July 3 report, IiAS recommended shareholders should vote against the resolution for adoption of Adani’s cement subsidiary ACC’s FY23 financial statements, for governance and financial impact reasons and observed, “…pending the completion of proceedings before the Hon’ble Supreme Court and regulatory investigations, the auditors are unable to comment on the possible consequential effects on the financial statements.”

Concerned executives from IiAS were unavailable for an updated comment post the judgment.

Shortly after the Hindenburg report released last year, rating agencies, such as CRISIL, in a February note, said, “Any adverse regulatory/ government action in the wake of the research report, emerging issues around corporate governance, or a decline in group’s resource-raising capabilities from banks or capital markets because of a continuing slide in share prices will be key monitorable.”

The rating agency did not have any immediate comment so far.

Others agree that the judgment now shifts focus to Sebi’s view on the matter. “We will await Sebi’s report,” said an executive from a rating agency firm.

Also Read

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

IiAS tells investors to vote against Anant's appointment on RIL board

Adani group promoters looking to trim more stake to build cash reserves

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

Adani group shares rally; ATGL, Adani Energy, Adani Power surge up to 20%

SC notice to Centre, states on PIL alleging caste discrimination in jails

Delhi HC directs Vivo executives to not leave country, furnish undertaking

ED opposes interim bail plea of Supertech chairman in money laundering case

Over Rs 10,300 cr siphoned off by cybercriminals since 2021, says I4C

IND vs SA: Kohli's bow-arrow gesture during 'Ram Siya Ram' song; watch here


Topics : SEBI corporate governance Supreme Court Adani Group IiAS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon