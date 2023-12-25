Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Adani, Siemens, GMR, Reliance vying for green mobility project in UP

The state government plans to develop e-charging infrastructure on four expressways -- Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway

NHAI

Representative Picture

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top renewable energy majors, including Adani-TotalEnergies, GMR Energy, Reliance, and Siemens, are vying for a green mobility project in Uttar Pradesh.

The state government plans to develop e-charging infrastructure on four expressways -- Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, Agra-Lucknow, and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nodal agency UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) invited bids from private companies, to set up a network of 26 e-charging stations in these projects. According to a government official, nearly a dozen companies, including Reliance, GMR Energy, Adani-TotalEnergies, Belectric, Lightzip Technologies, EV Plexus, and Siemens, participated in the bidding.

The proposed e-charging stations would also comprise public amenities and vending zones with the government providing land on a 10-year lease to the bidder. “After the allotment of land, the company would be expected to start operations within six months. The state government would get 5 per cent of the revenues after five years,” he added.

As the state targets to achieve full e-mobility by 2030, the government is taking steps to boost renewable energy production like solar and encourage people to use green energy products, especially electric vehicles (EVs). It also plans to set up a robust network of e-charging stations at other public places and residential enclaves.

UP has the highest number of registered EVs on its roads, with nearly 25 per cent of the total EVs in the country.

The UP EV Manufacturing & Mobility Policy 2022 plans to attract investment, promote sustainable transport, and foster an ecosystem for EVs. 

With the policy, the state plans to attract an investment of Rs 30,000 crore. It aims at generating 22,000 megawatt (mw) of solar energy to meet its green energy commitments and cater to the growing energy demand in UP, which has already touched 30,000 mw.

The state is also in the process of inviting solar energy bids of 7,000 mw. While it will float bids of 4,000 mw in the first phase, another round of 3,000 mw will happen later.

Even as the government has drafted solar energy and bioenergy policies to leverage the potential in these sectors, it is now hammering out biofuel and energy storage policies to provide a holistic landscape to investors.

Also Read

Siemens rises 4% as German parent to buy additional 18% stake for $2.28 bn

Siemens to acquire 18% in Indian arm from Siemens Energy for 2.1 bn euros

TotalEnergies close to investing $300 million in JV with Adani Green Energy

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

Ex-union minister Prahlad Patel among 28 legislators inducted in MP cabinet

Ex-union minister Prahlad Patel among 28 legislators inducted in MP cabinet

Good Governance Day: Centre to launch curated training prog for govt staff

Woman dead, 70 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Karnataka

The biggest 4 castes for me are poor, youth, women, farmers: PM Modi

Topics : Highways Charging India's infrastructure UP green energy Adani GMR Infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon