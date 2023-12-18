Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

The project cost would be funded by Rs 3,215 crore debt, equity and equity-linked instruments of Rs 1,377 crore, and a grant of Rs 135 crore by the Andhra Pradesh government

Delhi airport

The GMR Airports currently operates four airports, including New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A consortium of five lenders sanctioned a term loan of Rs 3,215 crore to the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport, with the aim of helping GMR Group build its fourth airport in India.

The GMR Airports currently operates New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, and the Manohar International Airport in Goa, and an airport each in the Philippines and Indonesia.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sources said that among the five lenders, REC has sanctioned the highest amount of Rs 1,245 crore, followed by India Infrastructure Finance Company (Rs 860 crore), and Exim Bank (Rs 455 crore). The other two members in the consortium of five lenders are the Central Bank of India, which has sanctioned Rs 364 crore, and the Bank of Maharashtra, which has sanctioned Rs 291 crore.

Estimated to be around Rs 4,727 crore, the project cost would be funded by Rs 3,215 crore debt, equity and equity-linked instruments of Rs 1,377 crore, and a grant of Rs 135 crore by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The loan has an 18-year tenure, which includes the first three years of the construction period and one year of the moratorium. A source said, "It is priced at a weighted average rate, ranging from 10 per cent to 10.5 per cent."

Once the airport is operational, the GMR will open an escrow account with lenders through which they will control the airport development fee. The financial closure happened within days of global fund GQG Partners acquiring a 4.7 per cent stake in the holding company, GMR Airports, for Rs 1,672 crore.

GMR Group, founded by Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, entered the airport's development space in 2003, through the subsidiary GMR Airports Limited. Outside India, it operates the Mactan Cebu International Airport in the Philippines and the New Heraklion International Airport in Greece. The company also announced that it will develop and transform Nagpur Airport into a world-class aviation hub, replicating its successful upgrade efforts in the Delhi Airport in India and the Cebu-Mactan in the Philippines.

Also Read

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

GMR group to raise Rs 3,200 cr loan for developing Vizag int'l airport

GMR Airports purchases 11% more stake in GMR Hyderabad Airport for $100 mn

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

SpiceJet shows interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First: Report

JSW chief Sajjan Jindal denies allegations of rape, calls them 'baseless'

Topics : GMR Airports GMR group GMR Infrastructure GMR Airports in India Indian airports Airports Delhi airport Goa airport Hyderabad airport BS Web Reports Indira Gandhi International Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon