After Pilot's 1-day fast announcement, Congress backs Rajasthan CM Gehlot

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state

IANS New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
The Congress on Sunday came out in support of veteran party leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his former deputy Sachin Pilot claimed that the senior Congressman did not act on any complaint against BJP leader Vasundhara Raje over corruption allegations, and announced holding a one-day fast on April 11 as a mark of protest.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The Congress government in Rajasthan with Gehlot as chief minister has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have impacted the people profoundly. This has given the state a leadership position in governance in our country."

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan was an outstanding success made possible by the dedication and determination of the party organisation in the state.

"Later in the year, the Congress will seek a renewed mandate from the people on the strength of these landmark achievements and the collective efforts of our organisation," he added.

Earlier, hitting out at Gehlot, former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said: "No action was taken on corruption in the Vasundhara government. While being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and action."

"While in the opposition during the Vasundhara Raje-led government, we had raised our voice about scams worth Rs 45,000 crore and had promised that our government would come and investigate these scams," Pilot said.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

