Triple-engine govt must for state's rapid development, says Adityanath

The chief minister inaugurated 56 development projects worth Rs 333.85 crore and laid foundation stones of 202 projects worth Rs 711.81 crore

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday exhorted people of Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP in the upcoming urban local body polls, saying a triple-engine government is a must for uninterrupted and rapid development of the state.

He also appealed to people to make the lotus -- the BJP's poll symbol -- bloom in municipal and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Adityanath was speaking at a programme at Hindustan Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited ground where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 258 development projects worth Rs 1,046 crore.

The chief minister inaugurated 56 development projects worth Rs 333.85 crore and laid foundation stones of 202 projects worth Rs 711.81 crore. These projects include a mini-stadium, roads, flyovers, educational institutes and hospitals, an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath appealed to people to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming urban local body polls and said a triple-engine government is a must for ensuring uninterrupted and rapid development of the state and prosperity of its people.

The country is scaling new heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has emerged as an ideal nation for the world where heritage is respected and benefits of welfare schemes reach every poor person and farmer, he said.

"In Uttar Pradesh also development is taking place in every field. Infrastructure has improved by leaps and bounds in the last six years. Today no criminal can walk with his head held high. Mafia and gangsters are getting the treatment they deserve under law," he said.

The venue of today's programme is a factory that was shut down in 1990. It is running at its full capacity today, he said.

The development seen in Gorakhpur today could have happened earlier as well but there was a lack of will on the part of the erstwhile government, he added.

Hitting out at previous governments, Adityanath said, "Before 2017, there was a riot in the state every two-three days. No businessman, no daughter and no village was safe. Land mafia, sand mafia and organised gangs were operating freely. Besides, there was widespread corruption in government schemes and people were deprived of their benefits.

Topics : Politics | Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

