close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will file defamation case against Rahul over 'Adani' tweet: Assam CM

Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he will file a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over a tweet that linked him to the Adani group.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the defamation case will be filed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Guwahati on April 14.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi tweeted, it's defamatory. We will respond after the PM leaves the state," he said.

"Definitely, a defamation case will be filed in Guwahati," he added.

Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at some leaders who have quit the Congress in recent years and some of whom have joined the BJP as he kept up his offensive against the government over the Adani issue.

"They hide the truth, that's why they mislead everyday! The question remains the same - whose Rs 20,000 crore benami money is in Adani's companies?" Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi, sharing an image with 'Adani' written as an acronym of sorts with letters of the names of the leaders.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal against conviction in defamation case on Monday

Rahul to file appeal in Surat court against conviction in defamation case

Musk defiant, defends himself in Tesla buyout tweet trial in federal court

Congress in search for next big idea as Budget session gets washed out

Ration cards of 230,000 families reissued after verification: CM Khattar

Challenges galore in tiger conservation in India: Status Tiger-2022 report

Kerala demands reconstitution of NCERT with representatives from all states

BJP CEC meets to finalise party's candidates for Karnataka assembly poll

He cited the names of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil K Antony in his tweet. After quitting the Congress, Azad formed his own party, while the rest joined the BJP. Scindia is now a Union minister and Sarma the chief minister of Assam.

Quoting Gandhi's tweet, Sarma had earlier tweeted, "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams. And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Any way we will meet in the Court of Law (sic)."

PM Modi will visit Guwahati to attend a host of programmes, including the state's attempt to create a record on Bihu with over 11,000 dancers and drummers.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Himanta Biswa Sarma | Assam

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon