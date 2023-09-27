AI Express flight to Dubai diverted to Kannur due to fire warning light

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight from Karipur international airport here was diverted to Kannur on Wednesday around an hour after take-off following the pilot noticing a fire warning light in the aircraft's cargo hold, airport sources said.

The flight -- IX 345 -- with 176 people, including the crew, onboard landed safely at Kannur around 11 am and all the passengers are fine, the source said.

The aircraft had taken off from Karipur airport at 9.53 am and an hour into the flight, the pilot noticed the warning light and decided to divert to Kannur, it added.

Air India Express said the warning light was a false alarm.

"Following a false alarm, our Kozhikode-Dubai flight has been diverted to Kannur. An alternative flight is being arranged to continue the scheduled operations to Dubai from Kannur.

"Air India Express regrets the delay and inconvenience caused to guests and provided food and refreshments," an airline spokesperson said.

Also Read Dubai bound Air India express flight delayed by several hours due to glitch Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram returns due to AC issue Dubai court rejects Sanjay Shah's appeal in fraud case; to extradite him Kerala train fire incident: Police nab suspect from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri Kerala CM makes his first Vande Bharat journey from Kannur to Ernakulam SC tags plea seeking FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin with pending petition 65% houses in Joshimath impacted by land subsidence, shows govt report Soren writes to PM, seeks recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days All reported births, deaths to be digitally registered from October 1

An Air India Express flight from Sharjah which is scheduled to land at Kannur soon, would be utilised to take the passengers to Dubai, the spokesperson added.