Soren writes to PM, seeks recognition of Sarna religious code for tribals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking recognition of the Sarna' religious code for tribals.

Soren said the population of tribals in the state has declined to 26 per cent from 38 per cent in the last eight decades.

"The concern of protecting the traditional religious existence of tribals... is certainly a serious question. Today, the demand for Tribal/Sarna Religious Code is being raised so that this nature-worshipping tribal community can be confident about its identity.

"At present, when the demand for Uniform Civil Code is being raised by some organisations, positive initiative on this demand of Tribal/Sarna community is absolutely necessary for their protection," Soren said in the letter to Modi.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution for inclusion of Sarna' as a separate religion in the census.

Also Read Jharkhand Govt to support KISS-like institute for tribals: Hemant Soren Jharkhand BJP to stage agitation against Soren government on April 11 Jharkhand BJP chief booked for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Hemant Soren ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case SC refuses to entertain Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's plea against ED summons IRCTC North East packages: Visit Guwahati, Shillong for 10 nights/11 days All reported births, deaths to be digitally registered from October 1 Four killed, two injured in SUV-truck collision in Mandla district of MP Centre-Delhi services row: SC asks for common compilation of arguments BJP MP Siroya urges Karnataka, TN CMs to meet, discuss Cauvery issue