AIIMS Delhi to conduct security audit amid ongoing doctor's protest

AIIMS Delhi authorities have announced a security audit in the hospital amid the ongoing protest by its doctors demanding security at the working place following the rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar medical college and hospital. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dr Rima Dada, AIIMS spokesperson said, "Our director M Srinivas has assured safety and security to our doctors. He has formed two committees for it. One committee will address their immediate concerns. A collaborated internal security audit will happen". Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp She stated that the director has requested the doctors protesting to join soon.

"He has requested the Resident Doctors Association to come back to work as patients who have come from far away are facing a lot of issues. Every day around 18,00 to 20,000 patients come to AIIMS. They are facing problems" the spokesperson said.

Saying that the authorities are making ensure of proper security arrangements in the hospital she added "Authorities are making sure that there is ample amount of light everywhere and proper locks in the doctor's room. AIIMS has got 2,900 security guards, in addition to that everywhere CCTV cameras have been installed".

She highlighted that recently AIIMS installed CCTV cameras lashed with AI technology that will help identify the suspected persons.

"We have AI-based CCTV cameras which we will fit in the entry and exit points". We can make out the suspicious persons through these CCTV cameras" she stated.

On August 9, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim's family has alleged that she was raped and murdered. This incident has triggered a nationwide protest by doctors and medical fraternities.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 21, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has moved the Supreme Court by way of an intervention application and urged the top court to issue directions for interim protection for the doctors till the recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF) are implemented.

The application moved by the Federation of All India Medical Associations urged the top court to issue directions for certain interim measures to be followed strictly till the detailed recommendations of NTF are implemented.

The intervention application has been filed in the ongoing matter whereby the Supreme Court took suo moto cognisance of the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The top court on Tuesday constituted a national task force for giving recommendations on the safety and security of health professionals across the country.

FAIMA has also shown their deepest respect and gratitude to the Supreme Court for taking suo moto cognizance in the matter and for the directions passed by the top court on August 20. FAIMA has prayed for interim protection for the doctors till the recommendations of the National Task Force (NTF) are implemented.