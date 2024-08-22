LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

A full emergency has been announced at Thiruvananthapuram Airport today following a bomb threat on an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai, according to a report by news agency PTI. Air India's Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram flight 657 is currently in an isolation bay, and passengers are being evacuated. The flight landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay, they said. Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said. The bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the sources said.

The Bombay High Court has taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district. A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan will take up the matter for hearing on Thursday. The alleged sexual assault of the two kindergarten students by a male attendant had sparked a massive protest in Badlapur on Tuesday. The authorities on Wednesday suspended internet services in the town. Police said they have arrested 72 persons in connection with the violence during the stir. The male attendant, who was arrested on August 17, allegedly assaulted the kids in the school's toilet. A local court on Wednesday extended his police custody till August 26.

More than 6.5 mn students did not clear class 10 and 12 boards last year with the failure rate being higher in state boards than national boards, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) sources. An analysis of class 10 and 12 exam results of 59 school boards, including 56 state boards and three national boards, revealed that more girls appeared in class 12 exams from government-managed schools but it is opposite in private schools and government-aided schools. However, across school management girls are outperforming boys by a big margin. The pass percentage is also in favour of the girls by more than six percentage points.