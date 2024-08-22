Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 4 dead, 13 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

4 dead, 13 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

The accident happened on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili, said police

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

Representative Image: Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Berhampur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four people were killed and 13 others injured as a tanker overturned on a roadside tea stall after a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, police said.
The accident happened on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili, they said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The bus was on the way from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, while the tanker was going towards Aska when the accident happened, they added.
One person on the bus was killed, and the other three deceased were people sitting at the tea stall, police said.
Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said.
The condition of two persons was stated to be critical, they said.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: SC to resume hearing today, CBI submits status report in court

Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23

Auto-taxi drivers on strike in Delhi-NCR on Aug 22 and 23; details inside

Air India's iconic A350 aircraft

LIVE news: Full emergency at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat on Air India flight

Bakery

Survey finds half of Mumbai's bakeries using wood, pitches for cleaner fuel

Bhiar School Bus incident

WATCH: Mob tries to set school bus with students onboard on fire in Bihar

"We have confirmed four deaths so far," Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said.
The deceased are yet to be identified, he said.
A police team and firefighters were clearing the highway to open it for traffic, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

11 killed, 26 injured after van collides with bus in UP's Bulandshahr

bus crash

7 dead after Delhi-bound bus collides with car on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Nepal landslide

5 deaths reported in Nepal twin bus tragedy, Indian nationals among victims

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

News updates: Supreme Court to deliver judgment on Arvind Kejriwal's challenge to ED arrest on Fri

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

Unnao bus accident: Dy CM Pathak meets injured, assures proper treatment

Topics : Bus accident Odisha Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon