4 dead, 13 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

Four people were killed and 13 others injured as a tanker overturned on a roadside tea stall after a head-on collision with a bus in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 59 at Samarjhola near Hinjili, they said.

The bus was on the way from Bhawanipatna to Berhampur, while the tanker was going towards Aska when the accident happened, they added.

One person on the bus was killed, and the other three deceased were people sitting at the tea stall, police said.

Those injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, officials said.