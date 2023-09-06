Confirmation

Air India offers one-time ticket waiver for those travelling during G20

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Air India on Tuesday announced that passengers holding confirmed tickets to and from Delhi between September 7 and 11 will be given a one-time waiver of applicable charges, in case if they wish to change their flight or date of travel owing to restrictions imposed in the national capital in view of the G20 summit.
"Important Announcement: There will be traffic restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight," the airline said in a post on X.
"Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable," it added.
The Delhi government on Tuesday issued a gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed across the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 summit.
India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

