close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

All 1,284 registered Kerala tribal hamlets to be digitally connected soon

At a meeting with the top BSNL officials on Wednesday, the state Minister for SC/ST, K.Radhakrishnan assured to provide appropriate land for the purpose

IANS Thiruvananthapuram
Once the Forest Rights Act came into force, allegations of corruption and proven cases of wrongful diversion of forest tracts through this process have emerged

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

All the 1,284 registered tribal hamlets in Kerala will be digitally connected, thanks to the efforts of the BSNL and the support by the state ministry for SC/ST.

At a meeting with the top BSNL officials on Wednesday, the state Minister for SC/ST, K.Radhakrishnan assured to provide appropriate land for the purpose.

"Of the 1,284 tribal hamlets, 1,073 of them have connectivity. Another 211 do not have digital connectivity and for them also to go digital, 161 towers have to be installed by the BSNL. We have assured them that suitable land to erect these towers will be identified where they can put up their towers and we will do it before June 15th," said Radhakrishnan.

According to the figures provided by the State Planning Board, in Kerala, there are close to half a million tribal population, with Wayanad district having the highest of around 1.5 lakh and the least is Alappuzha district with close to 7,000.

--IANS

sg/shb/

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

LDF Govt comes out with "Real Kerala Story" ad on 2nd anniversary day

Loans disbursed digitally rose 12-fold between 2017-20: RBI panel report

Most digitally adept MSME retail owners between 18-30 yrs of age: Report

Modi govt goes the extra mile to woo tribal population ahead of polls

Tribal artworks gifted to leaders of different countries by PM Modi

India will be global leader by 2047 with unusual growth trajectory: VP

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

Kharge to Khan: Siddaramaiah's 8 new ministers are political veterans

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala tribal community digital connectivity

First Published: May 24 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Google
2 min read

US aircraft carrier 'USS General Ford' arrives in NATO-member Norway

aircraft carrier
2 min read

Nayara Energy exports dip, 0.07 mn tonnes diesel flows to Europe in FY23

Nayara Energy
3 min read

Moody's affirms Hero FinCorp's long-term corporate rating at "Ba1"

Hero FinCorp
3 min read

Zimbabwe ranked world's most miserable country; here's where India stands

most miserable country
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon