Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 07:39 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / All possible help will be provided: Atishi on Burari building collapse

All possible help will be provided: Atishi on Burari building collapse

Ten people have been rescued so far by officials, and taken to the local hospital for any necessary treatment and observation

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

The rescue operations, which took several hours, involved the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped after a building collapsed in the national capital's Burari area on Monday.

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Ten people have been rescued so far by officials, and taken to the local hospital for any necessary treatment and observation.

Giving assurance that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, the CM posted on X, "This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people." 

 

The rescue operations, which took several hours, involved the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North Delhi) Raja Banthia told reporters that we received information that labourers were trapped inside the building, and expected around 12-15 people might be trapped in total.

"In Kaushik Enclave of Burari, a newly constructed four-storey building in 200 square yards area has collapsed. Police and fire teams reached the spot immediately. We got information that labourers were trapped inside the building. So far 10 people have been rescued and we expect around 12-15 people to be trapped," he said.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan among 18 booked under SC-ST Act

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police questions woman in West Bengal

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah releases mascot, commemorative souvenir for KIWG in J-K

(From left) Sanjoy K. Roy, Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple

Navigating global conflict: Jaipur Lit Fest returns with a diverse lineup

Donald Trump, Trump

New updates: PM Modi speaks to US president Donald Trump over phone

Topics : Atishi Building Collapse Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon