Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police questions woman in West Bengal

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police questions woman in West Bengal

A two-member team of Mumbai Police, which arrived in West Bengal on Sunday, was looking for one Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, under whose name the SIM card was registered

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Police, however, clarified that no arrests were made in relation to the incident. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Mumbai Police team on Monday questioned a woman in West Bengal's Nadia district in connection with the January 16 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, a source said.

Police, however, clarified that no arrests were made in relation to the incident.

Makwana Meetkumar Sanjaykumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) for Krishnanagar Police District, confirmed, "No arrests were made in Nadia related to the attack."  An investigation into the attack on the actor revealed that the SIM card used by Bangladeshi national Shariful Fakir, arrested earlier in Mumbai for the assault, was registered in the name of a woman from West Bengal, police sources said.

 

The woman denied knowing the accused and claimed that she had lost the mobile phone containing the SIM several years ago in Kolkata, they added.

A two-member team of Mumbai Police, which arrived in West Bengal on Sunday, was looking for one Khukhumoni Jahangir Sheikh, under whose name the SIM card was registered.

Investigators are now working to determine how Fakir came to possess the SIM registered under her name, police sources said.

Khan, 53, was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, where he was stabbed six times. The actor was immediately hospitalised and underwent spinal and plastic surgeries at Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged on January 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah, Omar

CM Omar Abdullah releases mascot, commemorative souvenir for KIWG in J-K

(From left) Sanjoy K. Roy, Namita Gokhale, William Dalrymple

Navigating global conflict: Jaipur Lit Fest returns with a diverse lineup

Donald Trump, Trump

New updates: PM Modi speaks to US president Donald Trump over phone

Gautam Adani, Adani, Priti Adani

Adani visits Prayagraj, says Kumbh a blueprint for sustainable civilisation

Happy Republic Day 2025

Traffic advisory issued for beating retreat rehearsals on January 27, 28

Topics : Saif Ali Khan Mumbai police West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon