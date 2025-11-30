Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

'All tourist accommodation providers in Sikkim must contribute to TSD fund'

Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025 to support sustainable tourism development

Sikkim attracted 93,000 foreign tourists in 2023, up from 68,000 in 2022

Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025.

Press Trust of India Gangtok
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Sikkim government has ordered all tourist accommodation providers in the Himalayan state to contribute to the Tourism Sustainable Development (TSD) fund, an official said.

The Tourism and Civil Aviation department of the state government, in an order, directed all tourist accommodation providershotels, resorts, homestays, bed and breakfast establishments, and service apartmentsto contribute Rs 50 per tourist to the TSD fund or face punitive action, the official said.

Accommodation providers collect Rs 50 fee from each tourist during check-in and remit it to the government, which monitors the payment through the Atithi Guest Information System.

The Sikkim government started collecting money under the Tourism Sustainable Development Fund in March 2025 to support sustainable tourism development, including improving tourism infrastructure and facilities like roads and connectivity.

 

Additional Director, Tourism, Tenzing Gelay Bhutia said that it has come to the notice of the department that a few accommodation units have complied with the provisions of the Sikkim Registration of Tourist Trade (SRTT) Act, 2024, but many have not yet fulfilled this statutory requirement.

"The Tourism and Civil Aviation department directs for immediate compliance, or else, as stipulated as per Rule 83 under the SRTT Rules, 2025, any entity failing to comply with the requirements of the TSD fund shall be liable to a fine of Rs 5,000 for the first month of default, to be followed by Rs 10,000 for the second month, and shall be subject to de-registration in the event of non-compliance for three consecutive months," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

India played leadership role at COP30, achieved all goals: Bhupender Yadav

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Chennai Rains

Cyclone Ditwah continues to bring more rains to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

south india, Indian Population, population

India's population to stabilise by 2080 due to falling fertility rate: IASP

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Police files FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Topics : Sikkim tourism sector Tourists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon