Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal axis, still suspended on Pahalgam route

Amarnath Yatra resumes on Baltal axis, still suspended on Pahalgam route

Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath’, in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

The annual yatra that began on July 3 will culminate of August 9 | (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Baltal axis on Thursday, a day after it was suspended due to heavy rains, officials said.

However, the yatra remains suspended from the Pahalgam axis as urgent maintenance and repair works have to be carried out on the route, they said.

Torrential rains in Kashmir had rendered the roads unsafe, following which the pilgrimage was suspended on both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes on Wednesday.

"The yatra resumed this morning from the Baltal route," said an official, adding, "In view of maintenance works required to be carried out on the Pahalgam axis of Amarnath Yatra route following the recent rains, the yatra shall continue only through Baltal axis."  The official said that no convoy movement would be allowed towards the Baltal and Nunwan base camps from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday.

 

So far, more than 3.93 lakh yatris have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine this year.

The annual yatra that began on July 3 will culminate of August 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

