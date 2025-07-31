Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / India News / IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR till August 5

IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR till August 5

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain, cloudy skies, and occasional thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR till August 5, offering relief from the heat

Delhi Rains, Rain

The IMD has forecast light rainfall for Delhi-NCR till August 5. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has also forecast a partly cloudy sky and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for July 31. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 26 degrees Celsius.
 
Heavy rainfall on Wednesday lashed several parts of the national capital, offering some respite from the heat but leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Key stretches affected by the downpour included ITO area, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dhaula Kuan, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, and Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road.
 
 

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory 

Despite the sultry weather, Delhi's air quality remains in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 56 at 8 am on July 31, down from a 24-hour average of 66 on July 30.
 
As per CPCB norms, AQI from 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’. 

Light rain likely till August 5, says IMD 

The IMD has forecast light rainfall for Delhi-NCR till August 5. In its bulletin, it also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the northeast region during the next seven days. Citizens have been advised to remain alert for worsening weather conditions, seek shelter indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared to relocate if needed.
 

Himachal faces severe monsoon damage 

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to struggle under the weight of the ongoing monsoon. Incessant rains have caused widespread damage to public infrastructure and triggered a rise in casualties across the hill state. 
 
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of July 30, 289 roads were blocked, 346 power distribution transformers (DTRs) were non-functional, and 254 water supply schemes were disrupted, reported ANI.
 
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, a total of 170 deaths have been reported, of which 94 were directly rain-related, caused by landslides, flash floods, lightning, and drowning. The remaining 76 deaths were attributed to road accidents resulting from poor visibility and slippery hill roads. Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba, all of which have reported extensive damage and high fatalities.

Topics : Delhi weather heavy rains Thunderstorm IMD weather forecast BS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

