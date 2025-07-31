Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 09:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Four militants held in Manipur, 26 firearms recovered in separate ops

Four militants held in Manipur, 26 firearms recovered in separate ops

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago

Security forces arrested five people, including four militants belonging to three banned outfits, from several districts of Manipur. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Security forces arrested five people, including four militants belonging to three banned outfits, from several districts of Manipur for their alleged involvement in extortion activities, police said on Thursday.

All the arrests were made on Wednesday.

During a frisking and checking exercise at Ngaikhong Khunou check point in Bishnupur district, an active cadre of the proscribed Peoples' Liberation Army and his associate, who is not a member of the organisation, were apprehended for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, an officer said.

They were accused of demanding money from contractors, businessmen and the general public in Imphal and Bishnupur districts, he said.

 

One member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from Heirol Part 2 in Thoubal district for his alleged role in extortion, threatening people and recruiting cadres for the outfit, the officer said.

One active cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) was apprehended from his residential locality at Taothong Khunou in Imphal West district. He was also involved in "extortion" activities, the police said.

Another member of the banned KCP (PWG) was arrested from Kairang Chingya in Imphal East district, the officer said.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered 26 firearms, nine explosives and other ammunition during separate operations in Churachandpur and Thoubal districts on Wednesday, another police officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

