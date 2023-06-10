A joint security meeting between security forces and civil administration official was held with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between the civil and security agencies for the success of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, officials said on Saturday.

"Detailed briefing and discussions provided an opportunity for deliberations on the important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra. All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful," the Army said.

The Army said that in view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security arrangements was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all the security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident-free Yatra.

The 62-day long Yatra to the Holy Cave of Shri Amarnathji located at a height of 3,880 metres is scheduled to commence on July 1 from two routes - the traditional 48 km Nunwan route in south Kashmir's Pahalgam, and 14 km Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

--INAS

zi/daanish/arm

Also Read Amarnath Yatra 2023 registration begins today; Check complete details Security arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra underway: CRPF official Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week Amit Shah to review preparations, security for Amarnath pilgrimage in J&K Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15 Hyderabad to introduce ward office system to address civic grievances India-Bangladesh biannual border talks to begin in Delhi from Sunday India's debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 trillion, claims Congress Punjab Cabinet led by Mann approves job regularisation of 14,239 teachers Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh