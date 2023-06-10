close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks to begin in Delhi from Sunday

"The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India and Bangladesh

India and Bangladesh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces in Delhi from June 11 during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its director general (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in Delhi on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers of the force welcomed them at the airport, officials said.

The four-day talks will conclude on June 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area.

"The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces."

"Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces," a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the spokesperson said.

This will be the 53rd edition of the talks and the last such meeting was held in July last year when the BSF delegation travelled to Dhaka.

Also Read

India-Bangladesh border haats will reopen soon: Dhaka Commerce Minister

'India, Bangladesh play significant role in ensuring security of region'

US visa threat before B'desh elections: Warning to faltering democracies

Oil pipeline with India to play vital role in fuel security: Bangladesh PM

Cash-strapped Mizoram gets Bangla refugee influx; border talks with Assam

India's debt under Modi govt risen to Rs 155 trillion, claims Congress

Punjab Cabinet led by Mann approves job regularisation of 14,239 teachers

Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh

Jharkhand bandh demanding 100% reservation for locals evokes mixed response

Report waste dumping on streets and earn up to Rs 2,500 in Kerala

The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh on India's eastern flank.

These talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternately travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

A senior BSF officer had earlier told PTI that the relations between the two countries and their border forces are very good and the conference is expected to enhance these ties.

A 'joint record of discussions' will be signed by the two sides at the end of the conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Indo-Bangla border

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyderabad to introduce ward office system to address civic grievances

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building
3 min read

India-Bangladesh biannual border talks to begin in Delhi from Sunday

India and Bangladesh
2 min read

WhatsApp to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

Whatsapp
2 min read

Most Popular

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan declared fugitive economic offender

Devas CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan
2 min read

LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy may intensify into extremely severe storm in 12 hrs

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Navy conducts mega operation involving 2 aircraft carriers, 35 combat jets

Indian Navy
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon