Punjab Cabinet led by Mann approves job regularisation of 14,239 teachers

In a major pro-people decision aimed at strengthening the education sector, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved to regularise the services of 14,239 teachers.

A decision to this effect was taken by the Council of Ministers at a meeting held in Mansa on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Cabinet decided to regularise the jobs of 14,239 teachers who have completed 10 years or more in service, along with those who have some gap in regular service of 10 years due to one or the other reason.

Out of these, 7,902 teachers are those who have completed 10 years or more in service, whereas 6,337 are those who have gaps in regular service due to unavoidable circumstances.

These teachers will get regular salary, perks and holidays as per the policy of the government.

The Cabinet also cleared the creation of 485 posts of house doctors in the Health and Family Welfare Department along with 1,445 posts of the paramedics.

Also Read Punjab govt has collapsed, AAP CM Bhagwant Mann should resign: BJP leader Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid situation Inderbir Nijjar resigns from Punjab cabinet, two new MLAs to be sworn in CM Mann to take action against ex-Punjab DGP over PM's security breach Number of startups increased 300 times in 9yrs under PM: Jitendra Singh Jharkhand bandh demanding 100% reservation for locals evokes mixed response Report waste dumping on streets and earn up to Rs 2,500 in Kerala Govt asks regulator CERC to begin process for coupling power exchanges Over Rs 2 trillion paid to sugarcane farmers via DBT since 2017: UP CM

The aim of this step is to provide quality health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. This will also open new doors of jobs for the well-qualified doctors and paramedical staff.

Tightening the noose around fraudulent financial institutions, the Cabinet gave nod to frame The Punjab Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Rules 2023.

There has been a rise in the number of financial establishments in the country, which are duping the public, particularly those from the middle class and the poor, by making impracticable or commercially unviable promises or by offering highly-attractive rates of interest or rewards, with the intention of defrauding the investors.

The Cabinet gave approval to accept the recommendations of the Sixth Punjab Finance Commission from 2021-22 to 2025-26, including devolution of 3.5 per cent share of State Net Own Tax Revenue to local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions.

--IANS

vg/arm