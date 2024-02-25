Amended surrogacy law expected to boost market potential, say experts

A recent amendment of surrogacy rules that will allow couples to use donor eggs or sperm for giving birth is expected to boost its market potential, according to industry insiders.

The Centre on Wednesday amended the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act 2021, effecting a change that comes after years of debate and advocacy and likely to benefit couples struggling with infertility.

Previously, the law mandated that both gametes (egg and sperm) used in surrogacy had to be from the intending parents. However, this placed hurdles for couples with medical concerns such as premature ovarian failure or male infertility.

The new amendment permits intending couples to