close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Amritpal had cosmetic surgery done to resemble Bhindranwale, says report

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18. The police so far have arrested eight of his close aides

BS Web Team New Delhi
Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Amritpal Singh (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Waris Punjab De's fugitive leader Amritpal Singh went to Georgia for cosmetic surgery to resemble Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Indian Express reported. 

 

Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18. The police so far have arrested eight of his close aides, including his uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, who has been sent to Dibrugarh.

 

According to the report, before Singh returned to India in August last year, he went to Georgia, where he underwent cosmetic surgery to look like Bhindranwale.

 

Also Read

Amritpal Singh and Waris Punjab De: Everything you need to know about them

No leaves for Punjab police till Apr 14 as Amritpal calls for Sarbat Khalsa

Amritpal Singh in Hoshiarpur? Police launch door-to-door operation

India to launch the world's longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh

Top headlines: UBS eyes Credit Suisse takeover, Amritpal declared fugitive

Third gender denoted as a 'caste' in Bihar's recent caste-based survey

About 150,000 farmers practising natural farming in HP to be certified

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan secures top position in 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Udaipur DC bans hoisting religious flags on public buildings for 2 months

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

The reports said that Singh's close aides, now lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, had revealed that Singh spent two months in Georgia. However, the investigating authorities are yet to investigate this claim. 

 

The intelligence agencies are investigating Singh's sudden rise to become the leader of Waris Punjab De after Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu's death. 

 

Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested over the farmers' protest at Red Fort on January 26, 2021, founded Waris Punjab De after he was granted bail. The stated objective of the outfit was to fight for the "rights of Punjab".

 

Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was killed in Operation Blue Star by Army in Golden Temple. Amritpal projects himself as a Bhindranwale follower. Just like Bhindranwale, Amritpal too carries an arrow and moves with armed guards. 

 

However, unlike Bhindrawale, Singh has no orthodox religious background before taking over as the Wari Punjab de chief. 

 

Amritpal Singh came to the limelight when a huge mob of his supporters attacked a police station on the outskirts of Amritsar in February and extracted an assurance from police for the release of his key aid Lovepreet Singh.
 

"Waris Punjab De" literally means the "heirs of Punjab" and was started by lawyer turned actor Deep Sidhu on September 30, 2021, before the Punjab Assembly elections. Sidhu started the organisation as a pressure group to protect and fight for the rights of Punjab and raise social issues. 

Deep Sidhu came made headlines during a farmers' protest in 2020. Delhi Police later booked him for his alleged role in the violence on Republic Day in 2021 at Red Fort. 

Amritpal, a Dubai return, took over the organisation in September 2022.

However, Deep Sidhu's family has denied any links with saying they never appointed him as the chief of their son's organisation and had no idea how he took over as "Waris Punjab De" head.


 

Topics : Punjab Government | Punjab Police | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 12:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon