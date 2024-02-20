Sensex (    %)
                        
Andhra CM disburses Rs 78 cr aid under YSR Kalyanamasthu, other schemes

The Chief Minister said 10,132 couples who got married in the October-December quarter of 2023 will benefit from this scheme

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed financial assistance of Rs 78 crore under 'YSR Kalyanamasthu' and 'YSR Shaadi Tohfa' schemes to meet the marriage expenses of those belonging to SC, ST, BC, minority and other communities.
The Chief Minister said 10,132 couples who got married in the October-December quarter of 2023 will benefit from this scheme.
YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes encourage children's education as the bride and bridegroom have to complete class 10 to avail them, said Reddy, addressing officials virtually from his camp office.
He also noted that the bride and groom should mandatorily attain the age of 18 and 21 respectively, which ensures that nobody can avail this scheme when they are still minors even though they pass 10th standard.
According to Reddy, once the mother in a family is educated, then future generations will automatically embrace education to change the trajectory of their future.
Under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes, a total financial aid of Rs 427 crore has been disbursed to 56,194 couples so far.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

