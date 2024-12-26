Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra CM meets PM, discusses state's financial challenges, seeks support

Andhra CM meets PM, discusses state's financial challenges, seeks support

Regarding the upcoming ArcelorMittal steel plant, Naidu requested central assistance for raw material supply

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and sought financial assistance for key state projects and discussed the planned ArcelorMittal steel plant.

During the 45-minute meeting, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief thanked Modi for extending financial support for the completion of the Polavaram irrigation project and the Amaravathi capital city development. He reported that work on both projects has resumed, an official statement said.

Naidu highlighted financial challenges faced by the state, including the previous government's diversion of funds from 94 centrally-sponsored schemes, of which 74 have now been relaunched.

He requested special assistance, noting that the previous administration had depleted five years worth of revenue deficit grants in three years.

 

Regarding the upcoming ArcelorMittal steel plant, Naidu requested central assistance for raw material supply and expedited clearances.

Also Read

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence, in New Delhi. (PT

NDA leaders meet at BJP chief's residence to discuss political strategy

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Infra works worth Rs 24,276 crore approved for Amaravati: Andhra minister

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Google eyeing big AI opportunity in Vizag: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Will develop state by creating wealth, benefiting poor: Andhra CM Naidu

The chief minister presented the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 document, aligning with India's Viksit Bharat program. He also detailed plans for the upcoming foundation stone laying ceremonies and project inaugurations.

Later, Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the state's financial situation and seek release of funds under various heads.

State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav and Union ministers Kinjerapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and Srinivasa Varma were present along with party MPs.

Earlier, Naidu attended the birth centenary celebrations of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and participated in an NDA meeting at BJP president JP Nadda's residence.

The chief minister also held talks with Steel Minister H S Kumaraswamy and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pannu

Akhada Parishad condemns Pannu's Maha Kumbh threat as divisive tactic

Salman Rushdie's ‘The Satanic Verses'

Muslim organisations condemn renewed sale of 'The Satanic Verses' in India

Premiumrelief fund

Centre set to transfer management of ERF scheme to CPCB from January 1

Chenab Rail bridge, Railway bridge, Chenab bridge

Railways completes trial run on India's first cable-stayed bridge in J-K

Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair passed away in Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. He was 91. (PTI Photo)

Legendary Malayalam writer, 'Jnanpith' awardee MT Vasudevan Nair dies at 91

Topics : Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon