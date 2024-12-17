Business Standard
Home / India News / CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

The minister said the approval during the 43rd APCRDA meeting caters to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

At any cost, we will complete Amaravati capital construction in the next three years, said TDP minister. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved infrastructure works worth Rs 24,276 crore in greenfield capital Amaravati, Municipal Minister P Narayana on Monday said.

The minister said the approval during the 43rd APCRDA meeting caters to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings.

The 43rd CRDA meeting approved Rs 24,276 crore funds for the construction of trunk roads, layouts and iconic bhavans (buildings) in Amaravati capital, said Narayana addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

He said that a total of Rs 45,249 crore funds were approved in the past four CRDA meetings.

 

Narayana said that the upcoming Assembly building in the greenfield capital would be built in an area of 103 acres, stretching up to 11.2 lakh sq ft and will reach a height of 250 metres.

When the Assembly is not in session, he said people can visit the top of the building to enjoy a bird's eye view of the capital while the 20.32 lakh sq ft High Court building will be built in a land parcel of 42 acres, rising up to a height of 55 metres and consisting of eight storeys.

More From This Section

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani

Ambani, Adani exit Bloomberg's $100 billion club amid financial setbacks

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Looking to automate highway construction on pilot basis, says Morth

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

News updates: Grap 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns severe

Pollution, Air pollution

Air quality panel invokes Grap 4 in Delhi as air quality turns 'severe'

Pollution, Noida Pollution

Education dept orders Delhi schools to hold classes upto V in hybrid mode

Narayana said the High Court building will be built at a cost of Rs 1,048 crore and the General Administration Department (GAD) building will consist of 47 floors and 17 lakh sq ft area.

Further, five more towers will be built at a cost of Rs 4,688 crore with an area of 69 lakh sq ft, he said.

Out of the approved amount today, the minister observed that Rs 9,699 crore has been earmarked for four main roads stretching up to 580 km and other facilities and Rs 7,794 crore for trunk roads, among others.

Starting December 23, he said the tender process will be completed as much as possible by the month end and the balance would be completed by January.

At any cost, we will complete Amaravati capital construction in the next three years to make it one of the best five cities in the world, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Naidu unveils Swarna Andhra-2047 vision to make state a $2.4 trn economy

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

Delhi HC seeks reply from media houses on Jagan Reddy's defamation suit

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Tamil or Telugu? Stalin, Naidu fight for chess champ Gukesh's roots

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

Swarna Andhra-2047: CM unveils vision for 'wealthy, healthy, happy' state

YSRCP, andhra pradesh

Senior YSRCP leader quits citing personal reasons, flags 'lack of respect'

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Amravati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon