Andhra court extends remand of ex-CM Naidu till Sept 24 in corruption case

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Vijayawada
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
A court here on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.
Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy told PTI that the special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau here extended the former Chief Minister's remand by two days.
Meanwhile, the High Court has scheduled the hearing on the FIR quash petition filed by Naidu at 1:30 pm today.
Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9, for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to an alleged loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer.
He is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Skill development Scam

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon