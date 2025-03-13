Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra govt approves over Rs 1.21 trn in investments from 10 companies

Andhra govt approves over Rs 1.21 trn in investments from 10 companies

The Andhra CM instructed officials to establish MSME parks in all 175 constituencies, starting with one park in each district

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

N Chandrababu Naidu approved investments worth over Rs 1.21 trillion from 10 companies. | Representational

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved investments worth over Rs 1.21 trillion from 10 companies on Thursday.

The approved investments have the potential to create 80,104 jobs, including Rs 25,000 crore from Satyavedu Reserve Infracity Pvt Ltd (Sri City), Rs 58,469 crore from Indosol Solar Pvt Ltd, and Rs 22,000 crore from AP NGEL Harith Amrit Ltd, among others.

"At the fourth SIPB meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister reviewed new investment proposals in the industries, power, and tourism sectors. The SIPB approved Rs 1,21,659 crore in investments from 10 companies, which will create 80,104 jobs," a press release stated.

 

Naidu directed officials to closely monitor these investments until they materialise and urged ministers and officials to work proactively to ensure industries commence operations without delays.

Additionally, the CM instructed officials to establish MSME parks in all 175 constituencies, starting with one park in each district.

He also directed the immediate establishment of five Ratan Tata Innovation Centres within a month, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh MSMEs Ratan Tata

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Holi 2025 Stock Market Holiday
