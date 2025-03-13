Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Punjab inks MoU with IOC, secures higher diesel discount for state buses

Punjab inks MoU with IOC, secures higher diesel discount for state buses

State transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said with this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the state government would save Rs 9 crore per annum

Indian Oil

The MoU was formally exchanged between Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Director State Transport-cum-Managing Director of state-owned Punbus and Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of IOC. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Punjab Transport department on Thursday signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation under which the state-owned undertaking buses would get diesel at an enhanced discounted rate. 
State transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said with this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the state government would save Rs 9 crore per annum. 
The MoU was formally exchanged between Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Director State Transport-cum-Managing Director of state-owned Punbus and Ashutosh Gupta, Executive Director and State Head of IOC. 
Bhullar said under this pact, the discount on diesel has been raised compared to the previous agreement. The IOC has offered a discount of Rs 2,550 per kilo litre (1,000 litres). 
 
"This is an increase of Rs 570 per kilo litre compared to the discount of Rs 1,980 per litre as per the previous agreement signed in 2019," Bhullar said. 
This would result in saving Rs 9 crore per annum for the Punjab Roadways. A similar MoU will be signed by the Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), which will result in an additional annual saving of Rs 9 crore, bringing the total annual savings to Rs 18 crore per annum. 
And, this saving will be Rs 90 crore in five years, he added. Bhullar said this decision reflects the state government's focus on fiscal responsibility and efficient utilisation of resources. 

More From This Section

FITJEE

FIITJEE Ltd booked for fraud as Delhi Police probe student complaints

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE news: Tamil Nadu govt replaces ₹ symbol with Tamil symbol in state Budget documents

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

In meeting on pollution, Delhi CM outlines plans for clean, green city

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

President Murmu extends Holi greetings, says festival symbolises unity

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files prosecution complaint against 24 accused in Rs 2,467 cr fraud case

Topics : Punjab Diesel prices Buses Indian Oil Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon