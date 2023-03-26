close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Anurag Thakur pitches for larger airport at Himachal's Dharamshala

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday made a strong pitch for the expansion of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala airport to provide direct and seamless connectivity to the region

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur speaks during a media briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday made a strong pitch for the expansion of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala airport to provide direct and seamless connectivity to the region.

He made the demand as he and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh flagged off the first Delhi-Dharamshala IndiGo flight.

Making a case for a larger airport, Thakur said that currently passengers travelling to Himachal have to go via Delhi and then board connecting flights as smaller airports in the state are unable to handle larger aircraft.

Scindia said the Civil Aviation Ministry was already working on a two-phase expansion plan to increase the runway length from 1,376 metres to 1,900 metres to enable turboprop aircraft carry out operations without load penalties.

Currently, the turboprop aircraft operating from Dharamshala airport are not allowed to take off with full capacity which leads to under utlisation and higher airfares.

Scindia said the second phase of the expansion plan would involve further lengthening of the runway to 3,110 metres to realise the vision of landing Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 at the airport.

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Go First inducts 55th A320 neo; to receive engines from P&W soon

IndiGo, Go First face P&W engine headwinds; over 50 planes on ground

Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express

Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations

Measures taken by IIFCL to keep bad loans under check: Parliament panel

Cong' Satyagraha brazen display of arrogance, insult to Mahatma Gandhi: BJP

LVM3 rocket performed very well, suited for Gaganyaan, says Isro chief

Centre approves nearly Rs 700 crore for NH widening project in Karnataka

Family ID next big thing in UP for delivering schemes: Welfare Minister

Thakur said that Dharamshala airport connected five districts in the state and directly benefited half of the population of the state.

Indigo airline will operate daily flights to Dharamshala from Delhi, taking the airlines' number of daily flights to 1795 making it the seventh largest airline in the world in terms of departures.

Topics : Anurag Thakur | Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon