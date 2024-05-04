APSDMA forecasts heat waves for 227 mandals in Andhra Pradesh today

A farmer drinks water during the harvest of wheat crop at a village, near the border, on the outskirts of Jammu, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh said 227 mandals in the state are expected to experience heat waves on Saturday.

Of the 227 mandals, 58 of them would experience severe heat waves, while 169 are expected to witness heat waves, he said.

"Severe heat waves have been forecast for 12 mandals in Srikakulam district, Vizianagaram (23 mandals), Parvatipuram Manyam (14), Visakhapatnam (one) and Anakapalli (eight)," he said in a press release on Friday.

Heat waves are predicted in 13 mandals in Srikakulam district, Vizianagaram (three mandals) and one each in Parvatipuram Manyam, Nellore, Sri Satyasai, West Godavari and Annamayya.

Similarly, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Krishna (nine each), Visakhapatnam (two), Anakapalli (10), Konaseema and Tirupati (five each), Kakinada (17), East Godavari (four), Eluru (11), NTR (six), Guntur (14) and Palnadu (22) are to witness heat waves.

Heat waves have also been forecast for three mandals in Bapatla district, Prakasam (14), Kadapa (four) and Tirupati (five).

On Friday, Gospadu and Bandi Atmakuru in Nandyala district logged a maximum temperature of 47.7 degrees celsius each, followed by Ardhaveedu in Prakasam (47.3 C) and Chinnacheppali in Kadapa (47.2 C).

Likewise, Veepinapi Akkamambapuram in Nellore (47.1 C), Peddakannali in Tirupati (46.9 C) and Panchalingala in Kurnool (46.8 C), among others.

Kurmanadh advised people to stay indoors as much as possible between 11 am and 4 pm, and take precautions.