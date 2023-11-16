Sensex (0.92%)
Visakhapatnam Port handles record 50 MMT cargo in 228 days in FY2023-24

The figures of the milestone achievement were put out in a press release issued by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday

Exports

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Visakhapatnam Port has handled a record volume of 50 million Metric Tonnes of cargo in just 228 days in the financial year 2023-24, surpassing its previous record of 50 MMT in 251 days in FY 2022-23.
The figures of the milestone achievement were put out in a press release issued by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Wednesday.
VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu praised the efforts of VPA's staff, officers and all stakeholders and

exhorted them to maintain the same pace to reach the target fixed by the shipping ministry of 83 MMTPA for the year 2023-24, according to the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

