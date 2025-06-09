Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews operational readiness in Uttarakhand

During the visit, General Dwivedi interacted with the personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in the Valley to review the situation after the Pahalgam terror attack

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited forward posts in Uttarakhand to review the security situation.

ANI
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited forward posts in Uttarakhand to review the security situation and assess the operational preparedness of the forces deployed in high-altitude areas.

During the visit, General Dwivedi interacted with the personnel of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and praised their exceptional dedication and resilience while performing duties in harsh and challenging conditions.

The Army Chief emphasised the growing importance of technology in modern warfare. In a post on X, he said, "Accentuated the need to integrate technology in operations and remain vigilant against existing and emerging security threats."

 

Earlier on Sunday, General Dwivedi hailed Operation Sindoor as a powerful testament to India's unity, resolve, and self-confidence.

Speaking on the inaugural podcast of 'Ibex Tarana,' a community radio station serving the Garhwal region, General Dwivedi highlighted the operation's precision and effectiveness, showcasing the Indian Army's strength, discipline, and responsibility.

The COAS said, "Operation Sindoor was not just a military response, it was an expression of India's unity, resolve and self-confidence. The government gave us complete strategic freedom, and the trust shown by the countrymen became our source of inspiration. We destroyed nine terrorist hideouts without any civilian casualties. This shows that the Indian Army is not only powerful but also responsible.

Highlighting the operation's significance, the COAS emphasised its meticulous planning and execution, calling it a "worthy answer to terrorism". He praised the soldiers for their courage, restraint, and discipline, noting that the operation's success reflected the Indian Army's commitment to protecting the nation responsibly.

"I am proud that our soldiers completed this operation with discipline, restraint and immense courage. This victory is not only of the army but of the entire nation. Operation Sindoor is a well-planned, precise and worthy answer to terrorism," General Dwivedi said.

He added a poignant cultural note, stating, "I want to say one more thing: Due to the name of Operation Sindoor, whenever any mother, sister, or daughter applies Sindhoor, she proudly remembers our soldiers. Terrorism will get a befitting reply every time. We are alert, capable and always fully prepared."

The remarks were made during the launch of 'Ibex Tarana', a community radio station dedicated to the people of Uttarakhand's Garhwal region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Army Uttarakhand Army Operation Sindoor

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

