Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

A newly-married couple from Indore went to Meghalaya for honeymoon and went missing. The man was found dead days later, and the police now suspect that his wife was behind the murder

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case: Raju Raghuvanshi murdered, wife Sonam Raghuwanshi detained

Sonam Raghuvanshi has been detained, suspected of being involved in her husband Raja Raghuvanshi murder | Photo: Family and friends of the (then) missing Indore couple stage protest

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

The missing wife of the Indore man who was found dead in Meghalaya during their honeymoon has been detained by the state police during a raid in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The police suspect that the woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi (27), hired assailants to kill Raja (29), whom she had married recently.
 
Meghalaya Director General of Police Nongrang confirmed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) detained three suspects—two from Indore and one from Uttar Pradesh—during midnight raids on June 8–9. Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station in Ghazipur, reportedly after learning of the arrests.
 
Investigators say the accused have claimed Sonam orchestrated the killing by hiring contract killers. The SIT continues operations in Madhya Pradesh to catch the remaining conspirators.
 
 
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the swift progress in the investigation. In a post on X, he wrote, “Within seven days a major breakthrough… three assailants from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered and operation still on to catch one more assailant. Well done (sic).”
 

Timeline of events: From marriage to 'murder'

May 11: Raja and Sonam marry in Indore.

May 20: The couple departs for their honeymoon in Meghalaya via Bengaluru and Guwahati.
 
May 21: Arrive in Shillong; check in at Balaji Guesthouse.
 
May 22: Travel to Mawlakhiat; trek to Nongriat (double-decker living root bridge); stay overnight.
 
May 23: Check out of the homestay. Last seen by guide mid-afternoon; phones last used around 1:43 pm.
 
May 24: The rented scooter is found abandoned outside a café near the Shillong–Sohra road.
 
May 29–31: Heavy rainfall (approx 500 mm) hampers search efforts in Sohra.
 
June 2: Raja’s body is recovered in a gorge beneath Wei Sawdong Falls in East Khasi Hills by an NDRF drone. A bloodied dao (machete) and a raincoat are also found.
 
June 4: Post-mortem confirms fatal wounds caused by a tree-cutting tool. Family reiterates CBI probe demand.
 
June 6: Raincoat and weapon sent for forensic analysis.
 
June 8: NCW urges a broader investigation. CCTV shows the couple with three men; the guide offers new testimony.
 
June 9: SIT arrests three suspects. Sonam surrenders. Police allege the wife hired the killers.
 

Motive remains unclear

Earlier, Raja's family had suspected robbery, as jewellery and other valuables were missing from his body. The discovery of a bloodied raincoat and weapon had also suggested a possible ambush.
 
Raja's brother, Vipin, had previously expressed concerns about the slow pace of the local investigation and even alleged the possibility of abduction for cross-border trafficking. The family had subsequently demanded a CBI probe.
 
However, Sonam’s detention and the claims made by the accused have altered the course of the investigation. While Sonam has been detained, her exact whereabouts at the time of the murder and alleged motive remain unclear. 
Devi Singh, father of Sonam Raghuvanshi, defended his daughter. “My daughter is innocent. I trust her—she cannot do something like this,” he said.
 
He added that the couple had married with the full consent of both families. “The Meghalaya Government has been lying from the beginning,” Singh alleged.   
The search continues for one more suspect and any accomplices in Madhya Pradesh.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

