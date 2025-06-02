Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army commander reviews security for Amarnath yatra; visits Chinar Corps

Army commander reviews security for Amarnath yatra; visits Chinar Corps

The Army commander, Northern Command, also visited Chinar Corps and assessed the prevailing security situation in the valley and evaluated the operational preparedness of the Army

Amarnath,Pilgrims,Amarnath Yatra

"Additionally, he reviewed security measures for the #AmarnathYatra to ensure its safe and seamless execution," the Northern Command said (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, on Monday reviewed the security measures for the annual Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to begin next month.

The Army commander, Northern Command, also visited Chinar Corps and assessed the prevailing security situation in the valley and evaluated the operational preparedness of the Army.

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited Chinar Corps to evaluate operational readiness and assess the current security environment. The Army Commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of the formation," the Army's Northern Command said in a post on X.

"Additionally, he reviewed security measures for the #AmarnathYatra to ensure its safe and seamless execution," the Northern Command said.

 

The yatra is scheduled to begin July 3.

It said the Army commander commended all ranks for their steadfast commitment, exceptional professionalism, and resilience in challenging conditions, while underscoring the need for sustained vigilance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest against AAP government in Punjab

Covid-19 India 2025, Covid-19 surge India, active Covid cases India, coronavirus, masking

Delhi HC seeks govt update on Covid-19 testing standards amid rising cases

PremiumFinance Ministry, Regional Rural Banks, Banking Industry

Grameen Credit Score framework likely to be launched in next 3 months

GDP

LIVE news updates: Ceasefire possible if Ukraine withdraws from annexed areas: Russia

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh CM vows to eradicate Maoist menace before March 2026 deadline

Topics : Army Amarnath yatra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon