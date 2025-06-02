Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maoists' eradication can be achieved before deadline: Chhattisgarh CM

Maoists' eradication can be achieved before deadline: Chhattisgarh CM

During Sushasan Tihar, the CM visited Maoist-dominated areas like Bastar, where people demanded an end to the Maoist menace

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government, highlighting the Sushasan Tihar campaign, stated that the eradication of Maoism can be achieved before the official deadline of March 2026. “The way anti-Maoist operations are going on, I think we will eradicate the menace before the deadline,” said Chief Minister (CM) Vishnu Deo Sai.
During Sushasan Tihar, the CM visited Maoist-dominated areas like Bastar, where people demanded an end to the Maoist menace. “It is the biggest problem that people are facing in Bastar, and I had assured them that they would get rid of it at the earliest,” he said.
 
The Sushasan Tihar campaign (April 8-May 31) was a 27-day drive conducted in three phases to assess the performance of the state government at the grassroots level.
 
 
During the campaign, the security forces received a decisive breakthrough by eliminating the Chief and General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju alias Gaganna, on May 21, 2025. He was killed in the forests of Abhujmad in Chhattisgarh.
 
Sai covered all 33 districts of the state during the drive, in which 1,346 redressal camps were set up to resolve the grievances of people. “In total 4,121,042 applications were received during the Sushasan Tihar, out of which 4,040,147 were related to demands raised by the people, while 80,895 were about complaints,” the CM said.
 
Among the demands, 1 million people had urged for houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana. Sai said most of the demands and grievances were resolved in the camps themselves, while those left will be addressed in a time-bound manner. 
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

