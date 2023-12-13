Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Article 370 verdict doesn't affect China's claims over border: Official

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

India China

Mao said on Tuesday that on the Kashmir issue, China's position is consistent and clear cut.

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

China on Wednesday said the Indian Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 upholding the centre's decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir does not have any bearing on its claim on the western section of the China-India border.
India's Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the central government's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The apex court also upheld the validity of the Centre's decision to carve out the union territory of Ladakh from the erstwhile state of J&K and directed restoration of statehood at the earliest as well as holding elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.
Asked about the court verdict upholding the validity of the decision of the Indian government to carve out the union territory of Ladakh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that China has never recognised the so-called union territory of Ladakh set up unilaterally and illegally by India.
India's domestic judicial verdict does not change the fact that the western section of the China-India border has always belonged to China, Mao said in response to a question by a state media outlet.
On the Supreme Court judgment upholding Article 370, Mao said on Tuesday that on the Kashmir issue, China's position is consistent and clear cut.
The Kashmir issue, left from the past, needs to be resolved peacefully and appropriately in accordance with the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreement, she said.

Also Read

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370: What is it, why was it abrogated and who's challenging it now?

SC verdict on Art 370 strengthened spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

CCPA issues 20 notices to IAS coaching institutes; slaps penalty on 8

Security breach highlights inadequate security measures, say reports

India 'indispensable' partner for strategic equilibrium: Australian envoy

Watch: Parliamentarians thrash intruder who breached Lok Sabha security

6 suspected to be involved in Parliament security breach, 4 held: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Article 370 China central government National Security India China relations India China tension India China border row

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon