Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

6 suspected to be involved in Parliament security breach, 4 held: Report

Police sources said that the four accused knew each other and had two other accomplices, who are yet to be traced

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police suspects the involvement of two more people along with the four who have already been held in the Wednesday security breach of Parliament, sources said.
All six were known to each other and were staying in a house in Gurugram, they claimed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Amol Shinde and Neelam -- caught outside the Parliament -- and Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- held inside the Lok Sabha chamber -- are in police custody. Two more, identified as Lalit and Vikram, and suspected to be their accomplices, are being looked for.
Amol Shinde and Neelam were arrested earlier in the day for protesting outside the Parliament building carrying cans that emitted a yellow and red smoke, police said.
The incident happened minutes after two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and opened canisters that emitted a similar-coloured smoke, triggering panic among the MPs. They were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D.
Police sources said that the four accused knew each other and had two other accomplices, who are yet to be traced.
"While four have been held, the fifth has been identified. The two suspects and the four accused stayed in a house in Gurugram and it seems that the incident was planned.
"No mobile phones have been found on the accused and police are looking for their phones," said a police source.
The incidents came on a day when the nation is observing the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.
Terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed outfits attacked the Parliament complex on this day in 2001, killing nine people.

Also Read

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Parliament security breach: Top ten updates on Lok Sabha incident

LS security breach: Gorhe directs against issuing visitors' council pass

Happened despite 5 layer security: Eyewitnesses recall Lok Sabha incident

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Enough jobs exist for smart people: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Tracking system RTIS covers 8,700 train engines at present: Vaishnaw

Winter Session: Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws

Crop residue burning must stop, monitoring needed to check pollution: SC

US, India, Taiwan unite to strengthen cybersecurity against China threat

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Parliament Parliament attacks Parliament winter session Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon