Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

Watch: Parliamentarians thrash intruder who breached Lok Sabha security

Lok Sabha security breach: Two unidentified men with canisters jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha

Two men hurl gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)

The House has been adjourned till 11 pm, Thursday

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two unidentified men on Wednesday jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha, following which the House was adjourned. The incident happened when Khagen Murmu, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.

The intruders released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans. However, they were soon caught and overpowered by the MPs, who beat up the intruders before handing them over to security.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a video, parliamentarians inside the Lok Sabha chamber can be seen thrashing the intruders. JD(U) member Ramprit Mandal, who was near the intruders, said that Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) leader Hanuman Beniwal and other MPs overpowered the person.

The intruders — Sagar Sharma, and Manoranjan — had come to the visitor's gallery as a guest. Sharma was the guest of Mysuru Lok Sabha member Prathap Simha.

Around seven MPs were seen engaged in holding and assaulting the intruder, with notable figures such as Congress Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Malook Nagar, and RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal reportedly taking charge. The parliamentarians were successful in overpowering the intruders and prevented any further breach within the Lok Sabha.

While chaos ensued in the Lok Sabha, a man and a woman sprayed coloured gas from canisters and shouted slogans outside the Parliament building. They were identified as Anmol and Neelam.

All four have been detained and investigations are underway. The Delhi Police said that investigative teams have been sent to their native places. Following the security breach, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the House has been adjourned till 11 pm, Thursday.



Also Read

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Security breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

As MPs, Union ministers win Assembly elections, how likely are by-polls?

Live: At 5.25%-5.5%, US Fed hikes rates to highest level since 2001

Trai repeals the 2001 regulation on internet access service quality

6 suspected to be involved in Parliament security breach, 4 held: Report

Enough jobs exist for smart people: Info Edge's Sanjeev Bikhchandani

Tracking system RTIS covers 8,700 train engines at present: Vaishnaw

Winter Session: Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated, obsolete laws

Crop residue burning must stop, monitoring needed to check pollution: SC

Topics : Om Birla Member of Parliament Parliament Lok Sabha MPs Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker Parliament attacks BS Web Reports Rajya Sabha

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon