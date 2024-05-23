'Arvind Kejriwal was at home': Swati Maliwal recounts May 13 ordeal

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in an interview with news agency ANI, recounted her traumatic experience on May 13, asserting that Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was indeed present at home when she was allegedly assaulted by his aide Bibhav Kumar. The revelation contradicted Kejriwal’s earlier statement, where he denied being present at his residence during the incident.

This marks the first occasion where Swati Maliwal has narrated the sequence of events, distinct from the details outlined in her prior FIR against Bibhav.

Narrating the ordeal, Maliwal stated, “I arrived at Kejriwal’s residence around 9am on May 13. Despite being informed that Kejriwal would meet me in the drawing room, Bibhav abruptly entered. I mentioned that Arvind ji was expected, but he proceeded to assault me without reason.”

“He struck me repeatedly, approximately seven to eight times. Upon attempting to defend myself, he forcefully pulled me to the ground, causing my head to hit the centre table. Subsequently, he proceeded to kick me while I cried out for assistance, but to no avail,” she recounted.

Expressing bewilderment at the lack of intervention, Maliwal said, “It’s baffling that no one responded to my distress calls. I was pleading for help.”

When questioned about whether Bibhav acted independently or under instruction, Maliwal maintained, “It is a matter of investigation whether he acted on his own or whether he was instructed to do so. I am cooperating with the investigation.”

“I am not absolving anyone of responsibility. The undeniable truth remains that I was subjected to physical assault, and Arvind Kejriwal was present,” said the AAP MP.

Kejriwal prepared for police Inquiry

Amid the ongoing investigation, the Delhi Police was expected to obtain statements from Kejriwal’s parents, who were reportedly present at home during the incident. However, sources said that Delhi Police won’t record the statements of Kejriwal’s parents today.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a statement on social media platform X, expressed readiness for police inquiry alongside his family, stating, “I am waiting for the police with my parents and wife. Yesterday the police called my parents and asked for time for interrogation. But they have not given any information yet whether they will come or not.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal said he expects a fair investigation into the alleged assault on Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Kejriwal said that the matter is currently sub-judice and his comment might affect the proceedings. “But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal denies presence, Maliwal reacts

Maliwal has alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Bibhav on May 13, and he did not stop even after she mentioned that she was on her period. After the assault, she claimed that her arms were sore and experienced difficulty walking.

On being asked whether he was present at his official residence at the time of the incident, the AAP national convener said he was there. “But I was not present at the scene,” Kejriwal clarified.

Meanwhile, Swati Maliwal reacted to Arvind Kejriwal’s recent remarks and said that “irony died a thousand deaths”.

“After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter. Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit,” the AAP MP posted on X.

Pressure within the party to malign Maliwal

Earlier, Maliwal had alleged that there is a “lot of pressure” on everyone in the party to malign her.

“Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party,” she wrote on the social media platform.

“Someone has got the duty of doing a press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone’s duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me,” she wrote.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the matter after registering an FIR against him on the complaint of Maliwal. Later, he was sent to five days of judicial custody on Sunday, May 19.